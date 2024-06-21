How do I create my own image generation model? To create your own image generation model, you need to gather 5 to 50 images that represent the style you want to recreate. Upload these images to the platform and provide brief descriptions for each. The platform will use this information to train a model that can generate new images in the same style. Once the model is trained, you simply describe the image you want, and the platform will produce it in the learned style. Learn more how to create your model.

How can exactly.ai help my creative workflow? Exactly.ai is the solution for creative workers like you who are looking for a reliable ai. We are the extension to your creativity toolkit, where you can train your own model or collaborate with the artists you love from our model store. From there, you can effortlessly create high-quality illustrations, artistic concepts, mockup designs and more, all done within seconds.

What makes exactly.ai different? Here at exactly.ai, we are building ethical ai where both ai and creators go hand-in-hand. We are working with creators like illustrators, designers, and artists in our model store making it possible for you to collaborate with the best ones to complete your creative needs. Along with this, we ensure they retain rights to their original work and are properly rewarded, which you can discover more here.

What is the difference between public model and other model? We have two types of models: public and private. Public model is created by our users, published in the Model Store, and accessible to everyone. On the other hand, private model is not available to anyone.

Can I use exactly.ai for free? What benefits do I get from a paid subscription? Yes it’s free, but our paid subscriptions allow you to do so much more. You can get unlimited generations along with its commercial licence, unlimited personal ai models, high resolutions up to 4K, and early access to our new features.

Can I use generated images for commercial projects? Only those with paid subscriptions are allowed to have generated images for commercial purposes. This is a part of our effort to support and have an equal share with the model artists that you use for image generation.