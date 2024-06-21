ethical ai models, built by artists
Artists retain ownership and brands gain access to their unique style. The world’s first ai marketplace that puts creators first.
select a model to create original images
Generate high-quality designs and know that each custom creation is supporting the artist behind the model.
train your own model
Models trained on your images, along with all of its generated designs, are entirely yours.
who we serve
Whether you’re scaling output, producing multiple iterations for a client, or experimenting with new styles, exactly.ai adapts to diverse creative needs.
legal principles of exactly.ai
images you upload
models you create
and images generated with your models
belong to you!
what our customers say about exactly.ai
I like how exactly.ai is actually putting some parameters to create a more usable tool for more client-facing work for designers.
Chris Vickers
Creative director
Someone showed me exactly.ai and I saw the interface… It's very user friendly. Also, I like that I can have a private channel. For the moment, I don’t want people to see my style. I see AI more as an assistant.
Charles Kalpakian
Designer
As an agency, we're excited about AI creative tools but wary of the ethical and legal implications. By putting the creator front and centre, the team at exactly.ai are taking the approach we're looking for.
Tom Pursey
Co-founder of Flying Object
earn revenue with every creation
Submit your model to our public library and get paid every time a customer uses it.
get commissioned by art directors who work for the best brands
faq
How do I create my own image generation model?
To create your own image generation model, you need to gather 5 to 50 images that represent the style you want to recreate. Upload these images to the platform and provide brief descriptions for each. The platform will use this information to train a model that can generate new images in the same style. Once the model is trained, you simply describe the image you want, and the platform will produce it in the learned style. Learn more how to create your model.
How can exactly.ai help my creative workflow?
Exactly.ai is the solution for creative workers like you who are looking for a reliable ai. We are the extension to your creativity toolkit, where you can train your own model or collaborate with the artists you love from our model store. From there, you can effortlessly create high-quality illustrations, artistic concepts, mockup designs and more, all done within seconds.
What makes exactly.ai different?
Here at exactly.ai, we are building ethical ai where both ai and creators go hand-in-hand. We are working with creators like illustrators, designers, and artists in our model store making it possible for you to collaborate with the best ones to complete your creative needs. Along with this, we ensure they retain rights to their original work and are properly rewarded, which you can discover more here.
What is the difference between public model and other model?
We have two types of models: public and private. Public model is created by our users, published in the Model Store, and accessible to everyone. On the other hand, private model is not available to anyone.
Can I use exactly.ai for free? What benefits do I get from a paid subscription?
Yes it’s free, but our paid subscriptions allow you to do so much more. You can get unlimited generations along with its commercial licence, unlimited personal ai models, high resolutions up to 4K, and early access to our new features.
Can I use generated images for commercial projects?
Only those with paid subscriptions are allowed to have generated images for commercial purposes. This is a part of our effort to support and have an equal share with the model artists that you use for image generation.
Do the model artists get a share of the commercial licence?
Yes. We will share revenue with artists based on the number of generated models. You can find out more about this here.
